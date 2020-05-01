Take ABC50’s Wine Lovers Quiz for a chance to win $100 to White Caps Winery

(WWTI) – Find out how much you know about wine, and pass time while you’re stuck at home, with the Wine Lovers Quiz!

Test your knowledge for a chance to win a $100 gift card to White Caps Winery!

You can take the quiz through May 24, so click below to answer the questions and get your score, then tell your friends to take it for their chance to win too!

The winner will be announced on May 25, National Wine Day!

Cheers!

