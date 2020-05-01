(WWTI) – Find out how much you know about wine, and pass time while you’re stuck at home, with the Wine Lovers Quiz!
Test your knowledge for a chance to win a $100 gift card to White Caps Winery!
You can take the quiz through May 24, so click below to answer the questions and get your score, then tell your friends to take it for their chance to win too!
The winner will be announced on May 25, National Wine Day!
Cheers!
LATEST STORIES:
- St. Lawrence County Historical Society receives donations in memory of late Trustee James D. Carl
- New plan from Senate Democrats puts money in pockets of furloughed Americans, cuts out banks
- DOJ charges former Blue Bell CEO with conspiracy in 2015 Listeria outbreak
- Congress debates whether representatives should be able to vote from home
- Take ABC50’s Wine Lovers Quiz for a chance to win $100 to White Caps Winery
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.