Take advantage of Flower Memorial Library’s virtual services for children and adults

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Suzie Renzi-Falge of Flower Memorial Library has information regarding resources parents and children can take advantage of through the library while at home during the epidemic.

Although the library is closed, they are keeping members updated on Facebook about the resources they offer, including live readings, free virtual tours and adult programs.

The Overdrive catalog is being filled with new books and magazines for all ages. It is accessible online via the Flower Memorial Library website and available via a mobile app that can be downloaded through the app store on your mobile device.

Anyone who doesn’t already have a library card can sign up for one online.

When it comes to reading levels, what is age appropriate and how much reading is enough, Suzie said that if kids are easily completing books quickly, it’s probably time for them to move up to a higher reading level.

Suzie is using this time at home to catch up on historical fiction and classic novels. For adults at home looking to dive into some reading, she suggests starting with books at home that you haven’t had a chance to read and have been sitting on the shelves.

