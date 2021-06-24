‘Take Control of your Health:’ CABVI offering free 8-week fitness and lifestyle challenge

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Just in time for summer, a local organization is partnering with North Country businesses for a free, eight-week fitness challenge.

The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired is hosting its “Take Control of your Health” fitness challenge.

This eight-week challenge will encourage its participants to not only exercise and practice health eating, but according to CABVI Adaptive Sports and Recreation Manager Dylan Drexler, participants will also adjust their lifestyle by improving the mind, body and spirit.

“Within this program were taking a bigger approach to it rather than just fitness and nutrition. We’re engulfing a full, holistic life approach to it,” shared Drexler. “So how can we get our mind, and our body connected to meet our goals. The individuals can establish their own personal goals throughout the process. and then we can work towards throughout the eight weeks.”

Beginning on July 14, challenge participants will meet every Wednesday for various fitness classes, yoga, presentations and more.

Additionally, CABVI is partnering with the Watertown Family YMCA to offer all challenge participants a free membership to the fitness facilities throughout the eight weeks.

The program will run starting Wednesday, July 14 and conclude on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. All events will take place in Watertown, New York, and surrounding areas.

To register for the “Take Control of your Health” Fitness Challenge, contact Dylan Drexler at CABVI by emailing DylanD@cabvi.org or calling 315-797-2233 ext. 4026.

The deadline to register is Thursday, July 1, 2021.