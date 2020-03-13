Take Down Tobacco campaign hoping to create first tobacco-free generation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Take Down Tobacco, the refreshed look of Kick Butts Day, will hold its national day of action on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The campaign is used as a platform for empowering people to stand up and speak out against the tobacco industry.

The campaign is focusing its message towards young kids, in hopes to create the first tobacco-free generation. Though remarkable progress has been made over the last 25 years, with youth smoking rates on a downward trend and at an all-time low, youth e-cigarette rates are working to reverse the progress.

Information provided by the American Cancer Society suggests that over 13,000 cases of lung & bronchus cancer will be reported in New York State by the end of 2020. That is the second highest projected number, only behind breast cancer in females.

This campaign would help to reduce that number, by addressing the dangers and harmful effects of cigarettes and e-cigarettes on the community, but especially for minors.

