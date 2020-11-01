Take the November Birthday Trivia Quiz for your chance to win a $500 prize pack!

ABC50 NOW
Posted: / Updated:

(WWTI) — Are you celebrating your birthday in November?

Take the Birthday Trivia Quiz for a chance to celebrate big with a $500 PRIZE PACK, including a $50 gift certificate to each of these local businesses:

The winner will be announced on November 30th!

TAKE THE QUIZ!!

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story