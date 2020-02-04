Take the plunge at the 30th Annual Polar Bear Dip for River Hospital in Alexandria Bay

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – River Hospital will host their 30th Annual Polar Bear Dip on February 29 at Bonnie Castle Resort and Marina in Alexandria Bay. Registration opens at 9am and dipping begins at 1pm.

The 2019 Polar Bear Dip had over 150 “Dippers” who raised over $75,000 for River Hospital’s new Emergency Department trauma room, that is set to open in the spring. If you are interested in dipping, the minimum donation amount is $100.

The annual event is organized by Friends of River Hospital and is one of the leading fundraisers for River Hospital. Funds raised this year will be designated for the modernization of the patient rooms in the Inpatient Unit on the 2nd floor of River Hospital.

