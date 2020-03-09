Take the St. Patrick’s Day Trivia quiz for a chance to win over $600 in prizes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Hefferon Real Estate, Northern New York Soccer League, Boots Brewing Company, Crossman Towing, Coleman’s Corner and North Country Goes Green are joining ABC50 in holding a trivia contest.
Take the St. Patrick’s Day Trivia quiz to see if you have the luck of the leprechaun on your side.
Don’t forget to register for your results at the end of the quiz so you can be entered to win a prize pack, including:
- $500 CASH
- 4 PASSES TO THE NORTH COUNTRY GOES GREEN IRISH FESTIVAL
- $50 GIFT CERTIFICATE TO COLEMAN’S CORNER
- $50 GIFT CERTIFICATE TO BOOTS BREWING COMPANY
- BOOTS BREWING COMPANY T-SHIRT
