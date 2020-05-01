Take this quiz to find out what you should get mom for Mother’s Day and you could win a $350 prize pack!

(WWTI) – Every year we try to find the perfect way to show our moms we care, but it can be hard figuring out what to get for the woman who adores you the most.
Take the What Should You Get Your Mom for Mother’s Day? quiz to get ideas for the perfect gift for mom…or for yourself. We can celebrate ourselves too!
Even better, you’ll be entered to win a $350 prize pack just in time for Mother’s Day, including:
- A $50 gift certificate to Boots Brewing Company
- A $50 gift certificate to White Glove Auto Detailing
- A $50 gift certificate to Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas
- A $50 gift certificate to Strut Boutique
- A $50 gift certificate to Impact Nutrition 315
- A $50 gift certificate to Loft 315
- Two hanging flower baskets from Lee’s Lawn Care
Enter yourself or a mom you know below! The winner of the prize pack will be announced on May 8, just in time for Mother’s Day!
