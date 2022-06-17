CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The continent’s premier musical tribute to Carole King will perform in Clayton at the end of June.

Tapestry, the Carole King Songbook will be at the Clayton Opera House on Thursday, June 30.

The show recreates the sound and vibe of a 1970s Carole King concert following her legendary Grammy-winning album, “Tapestry,” and follow-up hits that continued throughout the 70s.

Suzanne O. Davis will perform along with the Tapestry band, who takes the audience on a journey into some of Carole King’s greatest recordings.

Doors will open for the 7:30 p.m. show at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Clayton Opera House website, by calling the box office at 315-686-2200 or by walk-up during box office hours.

Tickets are $25, $30, and $35 for side, center and premium seats, respectively.