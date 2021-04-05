Taste NY Cafe at North Country Welcome Center open for 2021 season

Taste NY Cafe at the North Country Welcome Center (photo: Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Taste NY Cafe at the North Country Welcome Center is now open for the 2021 season.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County officially opened the cafe’s doors on Friday April 2, 2021. The Taste NY market, located in the welcome center, sells products from the region including maple, honey, jams and jellies.

According to the CCE, this market, and markets similar, create “opportunities for local producers to showcase their goods.”

Taste NY is New York’s official eat-local, drink-local program and was launched in 2013. The program is ru by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.

Food producers in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties are eligible to highlight their products at the North Country welcome center.

The Taste NY market at the North Country welcome center is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., every day, Monday through Sunday.