ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Commissioner of Agriculture Richard Ball will be visiting the North Country Welcome Center on Tuesday to celebrate Taste NY’s 10th anniversary.

The Welcome Center will be offering promotions, including special product discounts and an anniversary gift basket raffle, as part of the celebration.

Taste NY at the North Country Welcome Center is located on Collins Landing Road in Alexandria Bay, NY

Adirondack Beef Company, Birch Boys, Black River Valley Natural, Churchill Farms, Sackets Harbor Coffee Roasters and Rock and Jam will be attending the event as vendors to offer samples to attendees.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 at the Welcome Center, located at 43350 Collins Landing Road in Alexandria Bay, near the Thousand Islands Bridge.