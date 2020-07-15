Taste of town grant recipients funded despite COVID-19 event cancellation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Sunrise Rotary and Northern New York Community foundation have named two Taste of Town Grant recipients.

Although COVID-19 forced the April 4 event to be cancelled, local support from supporters and sponsors, allowed funding for first and second place grant awards.

The first-place grant of $5,000 was awarded to the Watertown Salvation Army. The grant will fund the construction and furnishing of a new shower/laundry room at their state street facility.

The second-place grant recipient was Hearts For Youth, Inc., Alexandria Bay. They received $2,500 for the construction of a new sensory room.

“Although the Coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of this year’s Watertown Sunrise’s annual fundraiser, due to the dedicated support of our sponsors, restaurants, and food and beverage suppliers, the Club was still able to award the grants,” stated Sunrise Rotary. Both of this year’s recipients are shining examples of Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self.”

