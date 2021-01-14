Tax Talk: This is when you need a Certified Public Accountant

(WWTI) – Emily Philippe of North Country CPAs spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about when it’s a good time to include a Certified Public Accountant in your tax preparation in this episode of Tax Talk.

Philippe explained that you may need a CPA if you have a complicated tax situation or a change in your life circumstances, such as marriage, divorce or if you have children.

The skills of a CPA are also beneficial for those who are self-employed or are thinking of opening their own business.

Learn more about tax preparation from the professionals at North Country CPAs on their new feature, Tax Talk.

