WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College’s featured Honors Program student for the month of September is Taylor M. LaClair of Watertown.

LaClair is a humanities and social sciences major at JCC and her career goal is to work in the anthropology field and travel. As one of her honors options, she crafted an art project that symbolically depicts the deterioration of the natural world as it gradually becomes more artificial and polluted.

The Jefferson Community College Honors Program offers students with exceptional academic skills the opportunity to receive enriched instruction. Honors students select three courses within their curriculum and enhance them as Honors Options, which are based on a project agreed on by the student and a faculty member working closely with the student.

Students also take the Honors Seminar, an interdisciplinary course open only to program participants that examines a single theme every semester, featuring guest speakers from various disciplines and can include field experience.

Successful program students earn an Honors Graduate designation on their academic transcript for each Honors Option course. Students who demonstrate excellent academic achievement in high school or who have completed 12 credit hours of college coursework can apply for admission to the Honors Program.