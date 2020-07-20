Teaching unions demand that schools follow DOH guidelines for a safe reopening

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State United Teachers and the American Federation of Teachers has set demands for school reopening guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following confusion over requirements local levels as districts develop their individual reopening plans due at the end of July, the unions demanded that school districts follow guidance issued by the governor and state Department of Health.

Terms of this guidance mandates social distancing, reduced occupancy, face masks or shields, and other health safety measures.

“With the clock ticking for districts to develop and submit reopening plans, there is no time for ambiguity,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “The Department of Health issued clear guidelines regarding social distancing and masks. There’s no reason districts should be guessing at what the safest option for students, staff and the entire school community is.”

According to the department of health, full guidance includes:

Proper social distancing on school grounds and in school facilities.

Occupancy of spaces, such as classrooms and other small spaces, “should not exceed 50% of the maximum capacity of the space, unless it is designed for use by a single occupant.”

Face coverings must be worn “any time or place that individuals cannot maintain appropriate social distancing.” Further, face coverings are “strongly recommended at all times, except for meals and instruction with appropriate social distancing. However, Responsible Parties can require face coverings at all times, even during instruction; and it is strongly recommended in areas with higher rates of COVID-19 community infection.”

According to the two teaching unions, NYSUT and AFT believe that “all of these requirements must be met and are unequivocally necessary before anyone returns to the classroom.”

