WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police is investigating an accident involving a car and pedestrian that happened on Wednesday evening in the town of LeRay.

Police say a preliminary investigation determined a 2005 Subaru Legacy, operated by 32-year-old Ildar Salakhutdinov, of Watertown, was driving west on State Route 342 when he struck a 17-year-old.

Police say the teen was walking west in the driving lane and was wearing dark clothing at the time. Salakhutdinov said he wasn’t able to avoid hitting the teen and they were thrown to the south shoulder of State Route 342, according to police.

The teen suffered serious internal injuries and was transported to Samaritan Medical Center before being airlifted to Upstate University Hospital where they were listed in critical condition as of the most recent update.

Police say Salakhutdinov was not injured in the crash. Troopers conducted tests at the scene, which determined negative results for any alcohol or drug impairment, according to authorities.

The accident is under investigation by New York State Police.