WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Police Department has released an update regarding the video that was circulating that showed a teen with a rifle and referenced Case Middle School in the caption.

The video was posted on social media and was brought to the police department’s attention on June 11, prompting an investigation into the posts. Police stated that the video being circulated originated from a Scouts BSA Mountain Challenge event hosted on Fort Drum.

On June 13, Detective Sergeant Joseph A. Giaquinto stated that a suspect was identified during the course of the investigation. The department determined that the male in the video was not the person who had distributed the video with the caption.

As a result of the investigation, a 14-year-old male, who was not the male shown in the video, was charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident in the third degree, which is a Class A Misdemeanor. The juvenile is set to appear in Jefferson County Family Court for arraignment.

Additionally, police stated that the investigation determined that there is no ongoing threat to the Watertown Central School District school or the community related to the incident. The Watertown Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the New York State Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Watertown City School District.