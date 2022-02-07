WESTPORT, N.Y. (WWTI) — A teenager lost his life after a snowmobile crash over the weekend.

New York State Police confirmed that a snowmobile crash killed 16-year-old Beckham A. Egglefield of Elizabethtown on February 4 in the town of Westport.

According to State Police, Egglefield was riding as a passenger on a snowmobile operated by 37-year-old Randy M. Dezalia of Elizabethtown when the snowmobile ski got caught in a snowbank.

Dezalia then lost control of the vehicle and the snowmobile traveled over the embankment and flipped. The two were then thrown from the snowmobile.

Police stated that Egglefield was treated at the scene and transported to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Dezalia was transported to Elizabeth Community Hospital where he was treated for a leg injury.

An investigation into this crash remains ongoing by New York State Police.