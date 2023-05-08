ELLISBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A teen was seriously injured after an ATV accident in Jefferson County.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5, a personal injury ATV accident in the town of Ellisburg was reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release.

Once Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene, the operator of the ATV was determined to be a 16-year-old male.

The teen suffered serious injuries which required him to be transported by helicopter to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

As of an update sent just after midnight on May 6, the teen was believed to be in critical condition.

The Sheriff’s Office said that it appeared no other vehicles were involved in the crash, but an investigation is ongoing.

Agencies that assisted at the scene included the South Jefferson Rescue Squad, Ellisburg Fire Department, Belleville First Responders and LifeNet.