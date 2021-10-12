Teen injured after car hits Valero gas station in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A teen was injured over Columbus Day weekend after a car crash in St. Lawrence County.

New York State Police confirmed that on October 10, troopers responded to the Valero Gas Station on Route 37 in the town of Morristown for a one-vehicle crash.

According to Police, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Shane S. Mitchell of Akwesasne, was traveling east on State Route 37 when his vehicle exited the roadway off the north shoulder.

NYSP stated that the vehicle ran through two yards, struck a utility pole and then hit the Valero gas station building. The car came to a rest inside the building.

As a result, the passenger, identified as Garin T. Thompson, age 14, from Bombay, was injured. Thompson was transported to Claxton Hepburn Medical Center for a facial laceration.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate this crash. No charges or arrests have been confirmed.