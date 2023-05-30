MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A teen was injured in an ATV crash over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

On May 27, an ATV accident with injured occurred on Graves Road in the Town of Martinsburg, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

The 2013 Suzuki King Quad 750 was operated by a 15-year-old female and a 55-year-old passenger, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The vehicle flipped over when the teen approached a curve in the roadway and both occupants were ejected.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the teen was transported to Lewis County General Hospital for her injuries. The passenger was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Agencies that assisted on the scene included Lewis County Search and Rescue and the Martinsburg Fire Department.