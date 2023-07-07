WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Cannabis products are easier to get in New York than ever before, following its statewide legalization in March 2021.

But health officials are concerned about how this could impact adolescents and teenagers. St. Lawrence County Public Health specifically is focused on neurological side effects.

According to Public Health Director Jolene Munger, these can include difficulty thinking and problem solving, memory loss, reduced learning and coordination, and difficulty maintaining attention.

Marijuana use can also lead to temporary psychosis, paranoia, or hallucinations.

Munger warned that these side effects could be hard to reverse if marijuana use continues through the brain development period.

“The brain is still developing until about age 25,” Munger explained. “For teens, they should really consider though, the long-term health risks of starting something as teenagers and the damage it can do. Especially to their memory and coordination and how that could affect them.”

Health officials estimated that 3 in 10 people who use marijuana have marijuana use disorder. Signs of this include giving up important activities for the drug and failing to quit using marijuana.

These statistics also served as a warning for local parents, as St. Lawrence County Health said they can help address the problem.

“[Teens] are more likely to use cannabis and marijuana if [their parents] do,” Munger said. “So set your expectations and communicate them clearly. Don’t just go off what you think you know about it. Especially since the products now might be different than what they were when you were growing up. We definitely have more of them and they’re typically stronger as well.”

St. Lawrence County Public Health provided the following tips for parents on talking to their teens about marijuana use:

Start the conversation early, whenever teens first start asking questions

Plan to have more than one conversation

Keep the conversation casual instead of a formal meeting

Look for natural ways to bring up the subject

Focus on the facts and how cannabis can influence the developing brain

Develop an “exit plan” for your teen if they are offered the drug

Be aware of your own attitudes and behaviors

Encourage questions

More information on teen marijuana use can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.