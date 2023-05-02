ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services is searching for 16-year-old Ryatt A. Roberts who is missing from Albany, New York.

Ryatt has been missing since February 2, 2023, but may travel to Ogdensburg, New York, according to State Authorities.

Authorities said that Ryatt was last seen wearing a grey bubble jacket and jeans. He is a 5’02” white male, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Those in the North Country with information on Ryatt’s whereabouts are asked to call the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Line at 315-379-2222.

Those with additional information should contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse line at 1-800-346-35432