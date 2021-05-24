Teen Summer Reading Program returning to Flower Memorial Library

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Summer is the time to crack open a new book.

The Roswell Flower Memorial Library announced on Monday its plans to bring back its Teen Summer Reading Program in 2021.

The Library is inviting teens ages 13 to 18 to join the program, which will include tracking their reading, attending in-person events and the opportunity to win prizes.

Participants will be encouraged to read starting June 1 and claim hours spent reading to earn tickets, later to enter tickets into a prize drawing of choice.

Teens can claim reading hours by visiting the library and completing a paper postcard of submitting information online via a Google Form linked on the library’s website. Participants are required to submit a new postcard or Form each time new hours are claimed.

For the program, three in-person events have been scheduled throughout the summer. This includes lawn games on June 24, graffiti string art on July 29 and pizza and prize drawings on August 26. All in-person events will begin at 2 p.m. at the library.

Prize options will include books, gift cards and extra-large chocolate bars. Additionally, all reading tickets will be automatically entered into a grand prize drawing where three winners will be chosen to win a Samsung tablet.

The program will also include take-home options, allowing teens to pick up kits every Wednesday at 9 a.m., while supplies lasts. A full list of program kits is included below:

June 2: Photo scavenger hunt

June 9: Craft stick crossbow

June 16: DIY slap bracelets

June 23: Funny planter

June 30: Star banner

July 7: Paper cactus pot

July 14: Paper airplanes

July 28: Friendship bracelets

August 4: Pizza box solar oven

August 11: Lip scrub

August 18: Baby Yoda jar

August 25: DIY Hanging photo frame

The Flower Memorial Library Teen Summer Reading Program is free and open to all abilities. No registration is required. Reading hours can be logged starting June 1 to the close of business on August 25, 2021.