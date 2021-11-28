Teenager’s body recovered after vehicle is submerged in Grasse River

RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local Police Departments responded to a fatal accident on Lazy River Road in Russell on November 27.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, a passerby found vehicle tracks leaving Lazy River Road, striking road signs, and ending in Grasse River shortly after midnight on November 27. After realizing the vehicle was still submerged in the Grasse River they called 911 to report the incident.

Search and Rescue teams from around the North Country worked early into the morning to remove the vehicle from the Grasse River. Dive teams located the sole occupant of the vehicle, 18-year-old Jacob R. Cleary from Russell in the water close to where the vehicle entered the River.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted on the scene by the NYS Police, NYS Forest Rangers, Parishville Fire and Rescue, Brier Hill Fire, Hermon Fire and Rescue, Russell Fire, Rensselaer Falls Fire and Rescue, Canton Fire and Rescue, Dekalb Fire, Morristown Fire and Rescue, Pyrites Fire, Edwards Fire, Massena Rescue, Johnson Towing and St. Lawrence County Emergency Services.