POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two teenagers are facing charges after allegedly vandalizing a church in St. Lawrence County.

According to New York State Police, Troopers responded to the Dailey Ridge Presbyterian Church located at 411 Elliot Road in the town of Potsdam for a criminal mischief complaint on June 5. Police stated that the interior of the church was vandalized, and estimated that the damages made cost between $5,000 and $10,000.

On June 10, two 16-year-olds were arrested in connection with the vandalism. Each was charged with one count of Criminal Mischief in the second degree and was arraigned in St. Lawrence County Youth Part Court.