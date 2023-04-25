TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two teenagers were injured following an ATV accident in Lewis County over the weekend, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the accident occurred on Saturday, April 22 around 9 a.m. on Carpenter Road in Turin.

A teenager was operating an ATV with another teenager as a passenger when the left wheel fell off of the four-wheeler, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the registered owner of the ATV was traveling behind the teens in a UTV when he saw the wheel coming off and pulled up next to them in an attempt to prevent the ATV from rolling over, but the four-wheeler rolled over, injuring both teens.

One of the teenagers was taken to Lewis County General Hospital with a leg injury and the other signed off, according to the Sheriff’s Office. They say the registered owner refused medical treatment at the scene.

The teens were 15 and 16 years of age, authorities confirmed.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Turin Fire Department and Ambulance and Lyons Falls Ambulance.