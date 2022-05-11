ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although air temperatures will be warm this week, officials are warning of frigid water temperatures.

To prevent risks associated with cold temperatures on local water bodies, the National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for St. Lawrence County regarding cold water concerns.

According to the NWS, water temperatures on local water bodies currently range to be in the 40s or 50s. The NWS warned that warm air temperatures starting on May 11 may cause people to underestimate the dangers of cold water temperatures.

These water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in water.

The U.S. Coast Guard additionally warned that when waters are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to the cold shock is extremely high.

Those on small boats, canoes or kayaks are urged to plan accordingly. If recreating this upcoming weekend, individuals are also advised to use extreme caution, paddle smart and wear a life jacket.