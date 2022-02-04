CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive was arrested on Thursday in Northern New York.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that on February 3, deputies arrested 32-year-old Casey J. Spiak of Canton, New York.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Spiak, although a resident of Canton, was wanted in the State of Tennessee for a Violation of Probation. He was arrested after Deputies received a Fugitive Arrest Warrant from the Metro-Nashville Police Department.

The fugitive was located in the Village of Canton by Deputies on February 3, where he was then taken into police custody.

Following his arrest, Spiak was held at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility pending extradition to Tennessee.