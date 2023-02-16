FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY, and Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-NY, paid a visit to the Fort Drum military base.

Congresswoman Stefanik, who represents New York’s 21st District, and Congresswoman Tenney, who represents the 24th District, met with 10th Mountain Division Commanding General Major General Gregory Anderson on February 15.

During their visit, the congresswomen toured secured projects, which included energy resiliency and housing on Fort Drum, according to a press release from Rep. Stefanik.

Rep. Stefanik said that she had the opportunity to tour projects she supported in the annual National Defense Authorization Act.

These projects included funding for a new firing range for the Next Generation Squad Weapon, Fort Drum’s Wellfield Expansion Resiliency Project and funding to complete Fort Drum’s Railhead Project.

She released the statement below following the visit:

“As the leading advocate for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, I am proud to work each year to strengthen the Fort Drum community, increase our military readiness, and support the families of servicemembers in New York’s 21st District. Today, I was able to view these projects I have secured at work equipping our 10th Mountain Division soldiers and supporting our Fort Drum families. It was an honor to be joined by Congresswoman Tenney, and I look forward to working with her as we bring the concerns of Jefferson County to the highest levels and deliver results for Fort Drum in this year’s NDAA.” Rep. Stefanik, R-NY

Major General Anderson also updated both Representatives Stefanik and Tenney on a range of issues, including force readiness and deployments.

Congresswoman Tenney released the following statement in response to these updates:

“The brave men and women of Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division are at the forefront of protecting our nation from threats around the world. It was an honor to visit Fort Drum today with Congresswoman Stefanik, who is a tireless advocate for Fort Drum. I will continue to work closely with her and community leaders to strengthen our nation’s investments in Fort Drum and to support our servicemembers and their families.” Rep. Tenney, R-NY

Fort Drum has a total base population of over 30,000 servicemembers and families and a direct economic impact of $1.4 billion to the region.