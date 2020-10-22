Tennis officially changed from an individual sport to a team sport in New York high schools

LANTHAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The NYSPHSAA held their quarterly executive meeting this week and a voted on several proposals.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association Executive Committee met on October 21 to discuss proposals and vote on changes. One of the major changes was the vote on boys and girls tennis.

The Executive Committee officially changed the designation of tennis from an individual to a team sport. This change is set to begin during the fall of the 2021-2022 school year. Resulting from this change, boys and girls tennis will allow the Association to hold their first two division tennis team championships.

Cheerleading also was granted approval for a pilot program to establish structure, training and scoring format, changes to the scoring areas of the state score sheets and a game day regional cheer competition for the Fall of 2021.

Additional approvals in the October 21, 2020 meeting include:

Use of NCAA rule allowing two liberos in boys volleyball

Implementation of a two-year pilot program for wrestling to change procedure for the NYSPHSAA Championship

LECOME Harborcenter for the site of the 2022-2024 boys ice hockey championship

Fall 2020 regional and state tournament rotation to advance to 2021 for all fall sports

One-year extension of all fall 2020 state championship venues

The NYPSHSAA Executive Committee will meet next on February 3 in Saratoga Springs.

