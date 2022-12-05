PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — More details have been released following the incident on an Indian River Central School District-affiliated bus last week.

Daniel Trahan, of Watertown, was arrested on December 2 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of second-degree harassment and one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

The arrest came after the sheriff’s office led an investigation into a physical altercation that allegedly took place between Trahan and three Indian River students. Officials say Trahan was employed as a First Student school bus monitor at the time.

First Student released a statement regarding the incident on Monday and stated that the agency has initiated the termination process for Trahan and an internal review is being conducted.

The full statement can be read below:

At First Student, we take our responsibility to provide a safe environment on our school buses very seriously. The interaction the driver assistant had with students was unacceptable, and we have initiated the termination process. We continue to conduct an internal review of the incident. While we do, the bus driver has been removed from service. First Student

Trahan is set to appear in Jefferson County CAP Court on December 22, 2022.