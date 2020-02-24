Terry Pistolesi of Gouverneur recognized as one of ABC50’s Remarkable Women

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – ABC50 is recognizing Remarkable Women across the North Country. Terry Pistolesi, a board member for the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, is being recognized as one of ABC50’s Remarkable Women.

The Governeur Breast Cancer Fund supports women and men who have breast cancer and women who have ovarian cancer. Terry says the purpose of the fund is to make sure those suffering from these cancers can focus on healing and not worry about paying for extra treatment costs or prescriptions.

Terry and the other board members focus on tailoring the support to each individual patient, asking what they specifically need instead of using a “cookie cutter” approach.

ABC50 is recognizing the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities, honoring the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Four local North Country women are being highlighted throughout February and March, who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year Award. One local winner will be selected to earn a trip to New York City to attend a taping of The Mel Robbins Show. The national winner will be named in mid-March.

