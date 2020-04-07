Test developed in New York State to detect antibodies to COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo announced today that New York State will invest in private companies to bring rapid COVID-19 testing to scale and accelerate testing capacity.

Businesses interested in working with the state to manufacture the rapid tests on a large scale can contact Empire State Development at 212-803-3100 or COVID19supplies@esd.ny.gov.

The New York State Department of Health has developed a test to detect antibodies to the COVID-19 infection in an individual’s blood, an important step toward determining whether New Yorkers are developing immunity and when they could potentially return to work or school.

Governor Cuomo announced an agreement with the largest student loan servicers in New York to obtain relief for student loan borrowers experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 who contact their private student loan servicer.

An additional 8,174 cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed since yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 138,863 confirmed cases in New York State.

