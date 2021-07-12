Texas man arrested after accidentally shooting Glock in Lewis County

WATSON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over the weekend, a man was taken to the hospital and later arrested for shooting a weapon.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, July 10, Cody Worley from Lubbock Texas, was attempting to dismantle a Glock 43 x 9mm when he accidentally fired a round through his left hand.

Worley was then taken to the hospital by a “private vehicle,” where the incident was passed along to the Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation determined that Worley did not have a proper pistol permit in New York State.

Subsequently, Worley was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

He was released with an appearance ticket to the Town of Watson Court at a later date.