(WWTI) — Texas Roadhouse will be donating all of its proceeds on February 7 to honor the company’s late founder Kent Taylor.

According to a press release from the company, all Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 locations will donate their profits on Monday to the American Tinnitus Association. In addition to the restaurant fundraiser, Texas Roadhouse will donate ten percent from the online sales of all Texas Roadhouse /ATA co-branded gift cards to the American Tinnitus Association through March 31.

Tinnitus is when individuals experience ringing or other noises in one or both of their ears, according to the Mayo Clinic. It affects about 15% to 20% of people and is especially common in older adults.

Texas Roadhouse CEO and President Jerry Morgan said they were honored to support the cause.

“We are sincerely committed to supporting ATA’s mission to raise tinnitus awareness, fund research and help individuals who are suffering,” Morgan said. “Texas Roadhouse and our family of employees honor the life and vision of our Founder Kent Taylor, who was passionate about helping others.”

ATA was founded in 1971 with the goal of finding a cure for tinnitus. ATA brings together patients, researchers, healthcare professionals, industry partners, and lawmakers to advance public understanding of tinnitus and fund vital tinnitus research.

ATA chief executive officer said Torryn P. Brazell said the organization is thankful for the company’s contribution.

“As we pursue our mission to advance research and find a cure for tinnitus, we are grateful for the support of Texas Roadhouse,” Brazell said. “Despite its growing prevalence and often devastating effects, tinnitus remains a severely underfunded medical condition. This partnership brings us one step closer to changing the status quo.”