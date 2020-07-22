The Antique Boat Museum announces boat parade throughout the Thousand Islands

The 1924 Hutchinson Idyll Oaks led the parade at the first Antique Boat Show in 1965 (photo courtesy of ABM’s Marion Clayton Link Archives)

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Antique and classic boats in the region as well as those able to come from outside the North Country are invited to join The Antique Boat Museum for “Boats on Parade”.

The premier freshwater boating museum will be hosting two parades around the Thousand Islands on August 1.

The morning parade will gather in Clayton’s French Bay/at ABM at 8am and depart at 9:30am to make their way downriver through the American Narrows, and back. T

he parade will pass local attractions including the Round Island “Frontenac” Post Office, T.I Park Pavilion, Keewaydin State Park, and Boldt Castle.

The evening route will depart ABM/French Bay at 5 pm for a clockwise route around Grindstone Island, and will pass by the Clayton Waterfront around 6:40 pm.

The evening route will pass by Potters Beach, Canoe/Picnic Point, and the Round Island “Frontenac” Post Office.

All viewing times for the parades at different locations are estimated on an average cruise speed of 10 knots.

The full parade route and charts can be found on the Antique Boat Museum website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.