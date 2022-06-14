WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence is encouraging residents to attend their job fair on June 14.

The non-profit organization supports people with disabilities in Jefferson and St. Lawrence County and is looking for people to fill a variety of positions at their facility. Specifically, the organization is looking for Direct Support Professionals, Certified Nursing Assistants, Nurses, Teachers, Vocational Counselors, and more.

The job fair will take place at 420 Gaffney Drive in Watertown from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The entrance to the Job Fair is located on the North end of the building using Coffeen Street.

The open-house event will also have representatives available to take about job opportunities across Jefferson County. More information about job opportunities can be found here.