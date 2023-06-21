CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Cadleys will start off the 2023 Concerts on the Green series presented by the Cape Vincent Arts Council, according to a press release.

The free concert takes place on the Cape Vincent village green on Saturday, July 1 from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the live bluegrass and acoustic music.

The Cadleys have been playing across New York and New England for over 10 years with a mix of traditional bluegrass, “new acoustic” a la Alison Krauss, and originals. The Syracuse-based group features singers/instrumentalists John and Cathy Cadley, mandolinist Perry Cleaveland and bassist John Dancks. John Cadley’s original songs have been recorded by bluegrass artists such as Tony Trischka, Jim Hurst, Missy Raines, and Lou Reid, who took his song “Time” to number one on the national bluegrass charts.

left: Perry Cleaveland, Cathy Cadley, John Dancks, and John Cadley (WWTI/Tom Petronio for CVAC)

The Concerts on the Green series continues Saturdays from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. with the following:

July 15 – Eclipse: The Tas Cru & Mary Ann Casale Acoustic Reverie (blues)

July 22 – FFOG Band (classic rock)

August 5 – Nuthin Fancy (classic rock)

August 12 – Segue (jazz)

August 19 – 10th Mountain Division Band (concert band)

If it should rain the concert will be moved to the fire hall on Broadway St.