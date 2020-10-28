The Cannoneer gets a makeover: Jefferson Community College releases new logo and mascot

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Cannoneer received a makeover.

Jefferson Community College announced the completion of their year-long athletics rebranding. The announcement and launch took place on October 28, 2020 via zoom for the community, and a small gathering took place outside of JCC’s gymnasium.

The rebranding process first started last year when the athletics department was looking to order a mascot costume.

According to JCC’s Athletic Director Jeff Wiley, this inspired the department to make changes.

Wiley stated that the department started with a committee with about seven people, and then grew to discuss with focus groups and student and alumni surveys.

“We did some focus groups to make sure that we wanted to be cannoneers or completely change,” stated Wiley. “The focus group came out and said that they wanted to remain cannoneers, so we stuck with that. We’re glad we kept it, it’s got a rich tradition here.”

The new logo design features custom graphics, individual logos for each sports team, custom font and the new JCC mascot; an eagle.

According to Wiley, the eagle is symbolic of the Jefferson Community College Commuity.

“We are really excited about our new mascot,” stated Wiley. “It is a sign of strength, valor, it ties our whole community with Fort Drum, into the brand. It was really important for us to have.”

Watch the full story with interviews from JCC student athletes Aliza Deasy and Shyanne Lewis above.

