The Cheese Store in Watertown is “almost the definition of living local”

(WWTI) – Summer Zehr of Jefferson Bulk Milk sat down with ABC50’s Alex Hazard for a Living Local Business Spotlight.

Zehr said there are 23 owners of Jefferson Bulk Milk Co-op Inc. and they also own The Cheese Store. The Cheese Store carries everyday locally sourced essential products like eggs, bread, cheese, milk, yogurt and more.

She said The Cheese Store is “almost the definition of living local.” It’s locally owned, manufactures products locally and sells them locally, therefore turning the profits back to those farms and the local economy.

Learn more about Jefferson Bulk Milk on their Living Local feature.