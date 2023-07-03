CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Clayton Opera House, announced in a press release, they will present the Roomful of Blues, Thursday, July 6, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at The Clayton Opera House website or by calling the box office at 315-686-2200.

Currently, the Roomful of Blues is an eight-piece unit led by guitarist Chris Vachon, soulful vocalist Phil Pemberton, bassist John Turner, Carl Gerhard on trumpet, drummer Mike Coffey, keyboardist Rusty Scott and saxophonists Alek Razdan and Rich Lataille. The band has five Grammy Award nominations, seven Blues Music Awards, and the DownBeat International Critics Poll for Best Blues Band.