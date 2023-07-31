WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Community Foundation grant is helping document and preserve the history of the Thomas Memorial AME Zion Church on Morrison Street and a recently established charitable fund will aid efforts to restore the city landmark, according to a press release.

The Thomas Memorial AME Zion Church (WWTI/Kenneth Eysaman)

715 Morrison Street

Watertown, NY 13601

A $2,250 grant was awarded to the Preservation League of New York State to fund a summer intern to research, document and produce a comprehensive history of the church, which has ties as an African American church with connections to the Underground Railroad. The intern was hired earlier this summer and has been working with the local coalition to gather research and interview former church members and those who have connections with the property.

We welcome this opportunity to be part of the efforts to explore ways to see this important piece of our history preserved for future generations,” Community Foundation Executive Director Rande Richardson

The Morrison Street church was built in 1909 and had steady worship services until 2012, since 2017 the church has been without an on-site caretaker.

The church currently still owns the building, however, the Neighbors of Watertown have served as its caretaker, assessing the building and working with the state to improve other structural issues.

Working with the Neighbors of Watertown, an active local coalition is prioritizing improvements to the church for preservation. The coalition, in partnership with The People’s Community Development Corporation, Syracuse, established, in July, a charitable fund at the Community Foundation to inspire additional support for the preservation, restoration and renewal of the church.

If you want to support the church restoration project, you can donate on the Community Foundation website or by mail at:

Northern New York Community Foundation

ATTN: Thomas Memorial AME Zion Church

131 Washington St.

Watertown, NY 13601

It is anticipated to take up to 10 weeks to complete the research project and the finished product may be used to help secure future funding for restoration work or be used to complement the North Country’s rich history.