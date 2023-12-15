SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several dancers from the Syracuse Ballet company were fired from their jobs in Nov. 2023.

When you think of ballet dancers, and the holidays, you’re probably thinking of the Nutcracker.

Well, the dancers didn’t get to dance in the Nutcracker, but they are rehearsing for a show on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at the Palace Theater in Syracuse.

The dancers hope the occasion will mark a new beginning and provide a chance for collaboration with other arts organizations in Central New York.

