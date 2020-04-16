‘The Disney Family Singalong’ night of magic and music tonight on ABC50

(WWTI) – Tune into ABC50 tonight at 8pm for a night of magic and music with “The Disney Family Singalong,” hosted by Ryan Seacrest. The singalong event will feature celebrities and their families as they take on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes.

The television event will feature a vocal warm up by Kristin Chenoweth, a special introduction by Elle Fanning, and performances throughout the evening will include the following:

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

– Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé “A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town

– Little Big Town “Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with special appearance by Julianne Hough

– Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with special appearance by Julianne Hough “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

– Christina Aguilera “Colors of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

– Tori Kelly “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

– Thomas Rhett “Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s “ALADDIN”

– James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s “ALADDIN” “Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

– Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken “How Far I’ll Go” – Auliʻi Cravalho

– Auliʻi Cravalho “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” – Ariana Grande

– Ariana Grande “I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss

– Darren Criss “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond

– Donny Osmond “It’s a Small World” – John Stamos

– John Stamos “Let It Go” – Amber Riley

– Amber Riley “The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

– Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner “Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher

– Jordan Fisher “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban

The night will also feature an epic performance of “We’re All in This Together” with Kenny Ortega and his friends from “High School Musical,” “Descendants,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” “Zombies” and more including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, KayCee Stroh, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Larry Saperstein, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Tik Tok Sensations Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio, Chucky Klapow, Jared Murillo, Ro Malaga, Britt Stewart, Kim Klapow and Bayli Baker Thompson.

With an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics, everyone at home can follow along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.

The special will also air PSAs to raise awareness about Feeding America’s vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19.

Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America’s COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.

Tune in April 16 at 8pm on ABC50!

