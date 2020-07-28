The Drew Barrymore Show will join ABC50 lineup this fall

(WWTI) — The Drew Barrymore Show will be joining the lineup on ABC50 this fall. The daytime, hour long program will be focused on optimism. Drew will be bringing information, inspiration, and entertainment to the audience.

Prior to the premiere of the show on September 14, The Drew Barrymore Show’s full digital lineup includes docuseries “The Making Of The Drew Barrymore Show,” “The Art of the Interview,” “Drew’s Cookbook Club” and “Drew’s Movie Nite.”

“A series that’s very near and dear to me is called, ‘The Making Of…’ I have been on this show journey for a year. We started in 2019, it is now 2020, a very different year. And what that year-long journey has been like, where were we, where are we now and how did we get to where we are going. I’m really looking forward to telling you that, in a storytelling way,” Barrymore said.

The docuseries will provide insight into who Drew is before her show airs this fall. She will be giving audiences a behind the scenes look at the making of her show and interviews.

LATEST STORIES: