The fight continues to keep three neighborhood pools open in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The local group “Make a Splash” is diving head first into the fight to keep three community pools open for residents.

With rumors to demolish the Steve D. Alteri Municipal Pool at the Watertown fairgrounds, the group met on August 16 to voice their concerns for if the pool were to close.

The group emphasized the importance of making pools accessible to all neighborhoods across the city. Watertown’s community pools see between 16,000 to 18,000 children and adults every year, and according to local resident Debbie Dermady, “two pools cannot service 18,000 people.”

Steve D. Alteri Municipal Pool, Watertown Fairgrounds

“Everyone is facing hard times. But the families in our community are under stress also. They need something to look forward to and something to do during hot summer days,” said community member Tina Morrison. “Now the council is saying to those families that they will demolish the Alteri Fairground Pool. Which is one of the most used pools in our city. Many of our families in the city do not have cottages, pools, or transportation to get to a beach. We need all three neighborhood pools so they can fun and make memories for their children.”

Local resident Miranda Peters started an online petition on August 13 and is encouraging community members to support keeping the Alteri pool open. Currently, petition already has almost 1,000 signatures.

The petition states:

“This city is desperately in need of activities for all children and this pool is the most widely used by the community! City council, please don’t tear our city down when you are tasked with building it up!”

The Alteri pool remains closed for the 2020 season, but was rumored to be shut down and demolished earlier this year.

“Make a Splash” plans to voice their concern to keep the Alteri pool open at the Watertown City Council Meeting on August 17 at 7 pm.

