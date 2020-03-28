The Grille at Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown offers curbside meal deals while dining in is prohibited

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – As the coronavirus epidemic puts a damper on gathering in public, restaurants are relying on take-out, drive-thru and delivery services to do business.

The Grille at Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown is offering curbside meal deals while dining in at the restaurant is prohibited in an effort to maintain social distancing.

Customers can call them at 315-788-1234 to place an order, then pull up under the covered canopy to have their order delivered to their vehicle.

