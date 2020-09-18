The importance of receiving annual flu vaccine during COVID-19 pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fall is in the air, students are back to school and flu season is right around the corner.

With ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, many are emphasizing the crucial importance of receiving an annual flu vaccination.

Pharmacists at Kinney Drugs are encouraging those who can to receive the annual vaccine to prevent the spread of the flu virus to those more susceptible.

“This year with the pandemic and COVID-19 it really is more important than ever,” stated Kinney Drugs Pharmacist Ruth-Ellen Van Arnam. “Because the symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 overlap. If you get the flu it’s going to compromise your immune system and possibly make you more prone to getting illnesses like COVID-19 or pneumonia.”

Van Arnam stated that just the Kinney’s location on State street in Watertown, they have seen a significant increase in foot traffic related to getting the flu vaccine.

She said that many more are looking to get the vaccine in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Kinney Drugs pharmacies throughout the North Country help to provide routine vaccinations, not only against the flu, but other dangerous illnesses such as pneumonia.

With other illnesses in mind, health officials and care representatives are reminding many that the flu vaccine not only protects the individual receiving the prevention method, but also those who cannot get vaccines.

Van Arnam stated, “the more that we can get people vaccinated and keep them healthy, but more importantly keep them from spreading the flu to people who are unable to get vaccinated; children under 6-months old, elderly people or people with immunocompromising conditions, the better we are going to be.”

Kinney Drugs, and many other businesses and organizations in the North Country are offering flu vaccinations this fall, ultimately working to prevent the spread of viral infections throughout nearby communities.

