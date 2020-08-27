The ‘in-cider’ information: Burrville Cider Mill reopen for the season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — That cool day on Wednesday wasn’t a tease, fall is in the air.

The Burrville Cider Mill officially reopened their doors on August 27 at 8 a.m.

The North Country favorite continues to sell their staples; fudge, local cheeses, apples, and of course, the infamous cider mill donuts.

The business has taken steps to promote healthy and safe shopping experiences for all customers including signage encouraging social distancing, mask wearing, sanitation stations, and plexiglass at the front desk.

All staff will be wearing masks at all times.

The Burrville Cider Mill is open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Go get those donuts and cider slushies!

